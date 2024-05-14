Open Menu

Kundi Advocates Dialogues With Political Parties For Economic Stability

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 14, 2024 | 05:00 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2024) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor, Faisal Karim Kundi, on Tuesday emphasized the need for an end to political turmoil for economic stability, advocating for dialogue to resolve all issues.

Speaking at a breakfast held in his honor, by PPP Layyah President Malik Riaz Hussain Samtia, he informed that they were open to negotiations with all political parties, including Maulana Fazal ur Rehman's JUI-F.

"PPP is open to dialogues with all political forces including JUI-F," he said adding that dialogues are the only way forward for the solution of all problems.

Governor KPK discussed the current political situation, acknowledging the country's difficulties, but expressed hope for progress soon.

He also mentioned that parties with concerns about of February 8 general elections could approach relevant forums.

In attendance was the senior vice president of PPP South Punjab Khawaja Rizwan Alam, divisional president Khalid Haneef Lodhi, divisional president DG Khan Asif Khan Dasti, divisional general secretary Multan Dr Javaid Sadiqi, city president Malik Naseem Labar, district general secretary Rao Sajid Ali, city general secretary AD Khan Baloch, former MPA Shah Rukh Malik, Sheikh Ghayas Haq Advocate, Sajid Khan Baloch, Khawaja Imran, and others.

The governor was in all praise for hospitality and admirable ethics. He expressed his desire for Federal solutions to provincial issues.

