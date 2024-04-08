Open Menu

KVDA Distributes Free Plants To Students In Kalash Valley

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 08, 2024 | 08:25 PM

Kalash Valley Development Authority (KVDA) had distributed free plants to the students of Government High School Brone Bumborat in order to protect the green environment and natural beauty of Kalash Valley

Director General Minhasuddin attended the ceremony as a chief guest.

The ceremony was organized to create awareness among young people regarding importance of environmental conservation in the country.

Some 2500 free plants provided by forest department and a non-governmental organization to educate students on the significance of trees and plants in combating climate change.

Director General Minhasuddin on this occasion, emphasized the vital role of plants in mitigating the impact of natural disasters such as flash floods, in the drought-prone district of Chitral.

On the occasion, some 700 fruit plants were also distributed to the locals, to further enhancing greenery in the area.

Principal Sanaullah in his address, expressed the enthusiasm of the students and their active participation in the tree plantation campaign.

