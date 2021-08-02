UrduPoint.com

Lahore City Receives Rain

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Mon 02nd August 2021 | 07:33 PM

The city on Monday received light to moderate rain which turned the weather pleasant and provide a respite to the people

According to synoptic situation, monsoon currents are still penetrating upper and central parts of the country and likely to continue during next few days. A shallow westerly wave is also present over upper parts of the country.

A spokesperson for the Meteorological department said that hot and humid weather is expected in most parts of the province.

However, more rain wind/thundershower is expected in Pothohar, Sialkot, Narowal, Lahore, Gujranwala, Faisalabad, Sargodha, Mianwali, Layyah, Bhakkar, Dera Ghazi Khan, Bahawalpur and Bahawalnagar.

During the 24 hours, rain occurred in most parts of the province including Islamabad (Airport 46mm, Golra 13mm) , Saidpur 12mm, Zero Point 5mm, Bokra 1mm), Noorpur Thal 42mm, Attock 31mm, Lahore (Johar Town 30mm, Nishtar Town 28mm, Lakshmi Chowk 9mm, City 2mm, Gulshan Ravi 14mm, Shahi Qila 13mm, Gulberg 9mm , Samanabad 4mm, Iqbal Town 3mm), Kasur 22mm, Toba Tek Singh 13mm, Rawalpindi (Chaklala 6mm), Gujranwala 6mm, Murree, Jhang 5mm, Sahiwal 4mm, Sialkot (Airport), Faisalabad 3mm, Joharabad 2mm, Bhakkar, Sargodha 1mm.

On Monday, maximum and minimum temperature was recorded in the city as 33 and 26 degreescentigrade, respectively.

