Lahore Development Authority (LDA) Aamir Ahmad Khan Inspects Pace Of Work At Samanabad Morr Underpass Project

Muhammad Irfan Published January 27, 2023 | 06:44 PM

Lahore Development Authority (LDA) Aamir Ahmad Khan inspected the pace of construction work, being carried out at Samanabad Morr underpass project

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2023 ) :Lahore Development Authority (LDA) Aamir Ahmad Khan inspected the pace of construction work, being carried out at Samanabad Morr underpass project.

Chief Engineer-II Mazhar Hussain Khan, Project Director Muhammad Asad and other engineers were given detailed briefing to the DG about the ongoing work speed and availability of additional labour force and machinery. Sewerage, water supply and electricity pole relocation process is also underway swiftly, the DG was informed.

The officials also briefed the DG that construction work was going on at the site in day and night shifts, so that the project could be completed on April 15, instead of Sept 30, as per new directions of the caretaker chief minister.

The DG said that all resources would be utilised to complete the project on given time, saying that he would personally supervise the project so that quality and timely completion of the project could be ensured. There would be no compromise on the quality of the underpass construction work, he warned.

He said that TEPA (Traffic Engineering and Transport Planning Agency), along with city traffic police, should evolve an effective traffic management plan so that valuable time of people could be saved. With the completion of the project, millions of commuters and people living in the area would be benefited and their time and fuel would be saved, he concluded.

