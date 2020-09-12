UrduPoint.com
Lahore Development Authority Retrieves State Land, Demolishes Illegal Structures

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Sat 12th September 2020 | 07:04 PM

A Estate Management Directorate-1 team of Lahore Development Authority (LDA) on Saturday carried out an operation against land grabbers and retrieved three plots measuring one kanal each worth millions of rupees in Johar Town

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2020 ) :A Estate Management Directorate-1 team of Lahore Development Authority (LDA) on Saturday carried out an operation against land grabbers and retrieved three plots measuring one kanal each worth millions of rupees in Johar Town.

The team also reclaimed possession of a house constructed on a five-marla piece of land.

The LDA staff also dismantled gates that had been illegally installed on different roads in block G-1 obstructing smooth traffic flow.

Meanwhile, a Town Planning Wing Zone-II team also conducted operation in private housing schemes located in LDA controlled area and demolished illegal structures at two places.

The demolition operation was carried out against illegally constructed shops at Plot No. 81 Haseeb Block, Azam Garden and illegal structures constructed adjacent to Qarshi University at Canal Road.

