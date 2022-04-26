A Lahore High Court ((LHC) division bench, constituted to hear Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Vice President Maryam Nawaz's civil miscellaneous application for return of her passport , was dissolved for second time in a day after a member recused himself from hearing the matter

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2022 ) :A Lahore High Court ((LHC) division bench, constituted to hear Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Vice President Maryam Nawaz's civil miscellaneous application for return of her passport , was dissolved for second time in a day after a member recused himself from hearing the matter.

LHC bench comprising Justice Ali Baqar Najafi and Justice Asjad Javaid Ghural was constituted to hear the matter, after dissolution of another bench on Tuesday morning.

However, Justice Asjad Javaid Ghural, excused himself from hearing the application, at the very outset of the proceedings.

At this, the bench referred the application to LHC chief justice with a request for formation of a new bench.

Earlier, the bench comprising Justice Ali Baqar Najafi and Justice Farooq Haider was dissolved after Justice Farooq excused himself from hearing the matter.

The bench had issued notice to the National Accountability Bureau for Tuesday besides seeking exit control list rules.

Maryam Nawaz through her application submitted that she surrendered her passport to the high court after a division bench granted her post-arrest bail in the Chaudhry Sugar Mills case in 2019.

She submitted that as per the Constitution, freedom of movement was a fundamental right and the passport condition imposed through the bail granting order deprived her of the said right.

The PML-N leader requested the court to direct the Deputy Registrar (Judicial) to return her passport.