Lahore High Court cancels interim bail of private housing society owner

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2020 ) :The Lahore High Court (LHC) Rawalpindi Bench on Thursday cancelled interim bail of a private housing society owner involved in violating land rules.

According to Rawalpindi Development Authority(RDA) spokesman, earlier the Authority has registered an FIR against the owner of Faisal Hills housing society Malik Rafaqat Zaman for carrying out development work without approval.

The owner filed a petition in the LHC against the FIR filed by RDA and pleaded to dismiss the FIR as it was baseless.

The LHC Justice Anwar Ul Haq Pannu while hearing the arguments from both sides cancelled the interim bail of the accused and dismissed the petition.