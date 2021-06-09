UrduPoint.com
Lahore High Court Extends Stay Order Against Audit Of JDW Sugar Mills

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Wed 09th June 2021 | 09:59 PM

The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Wednesday extended the stay order against the audit of JDW Sugar Mills, owned by prominent politician and industrialist Jehangir Tareen, till June 11

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2021 ) :The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Wednesday extended the stay order against the audit of JDW Sugar Mills, owned by prominent politician and industrialist Jehangir Tareen, till June 11.

Justice Raheel Kamran passed the orders while hearing a petition filed by the JDW Sugar Mills, challenging Federal Board of Revenue's ( FBR) notice for its audit of the 2015 period.

The petitioner's counsel answered various court queries relating to appropriate forum and powers of the board for audit of the mills during the proceedings on Wednesday.

The court adjourned further hearing till June 11, after it was informed that no one appeared on behalf of the respondents.

The court had on June 8 suspended operation of a notice by the FBR for an audit of JDW Sugar Mills and also issued notices and sought replies from the FBR chairman and other respondents.

