Lahore High Court Orders Action Against YouTube Channels For Anti-judiciary Propaganda

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Thu 11th February 2021 | 10:32 PM

Lahore High Court orders action against YouTube channels for anti-judiciary propaganda

The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Thursday ordered Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) director general to take action against YouTube channels involved in propaganda against the judiciary

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2021 ) :The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Thursday ordered Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) director general to take action against YouTube channels involved in propaganda against the judiciary.

The court directed the director general to form a committee for examining the material on YouTube, besides seeking a report within 30 days.

LHC Chief Justice Muhammad Qasim Khan passed the orders while hearing a petition filed by Sardar Farhat Manzoor Chandio regarding dispute between Sahiwal civil judge and assistant commissioner.

While responding to a court query about action against individuals over using abusing language for judiciary, Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority Chairman Muhammad Saleem Baig stated that the authority had taken action against such individuals on number of occasions. He submitted that the Authority recently suspended licence of a tv channel and imposed fine.

However, a court had stayed the proceedings, he added.

The chief justice also expressed annoyance on Assistant Commissioner (AC) Raja Muhammad Haider, who appeared before the court on being summoned, over having used derogatory language against a civil judge and threatening him with consequences.

A report on behalf of an additional district and sessions judge (AD&SJ) Sargodha was also submitted before court, wherein the AS&DJ submitted that AC Raja Muhammad Haider appeared in chamber of civil judge and questioned his orders, besides disrespecting the judiciary.

Subsequently, the court adjourned further hearing for 30 days and directed authorities to identify officials who staged protest against the judiciary in the wake of a dispute between Sahiwal civil judge and assistant commissioner.

