Lahore High Court Seeks Reply From Govt On Plea Challenging Appointment Of Walled City Authority DG

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 26, 2022 | 08:56 PM

The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Wednesday sought reply from Punjab government and other respondents on a petition challenging appointment of Kamran Lashari as director general Walled City Authority

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2022 ) :The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Wednesday sought reply from Punjab government and other respondents on a petition challenging appointment of Kamran Lashari as director general Walled City Authority.

The single bench comprising Justice Abid Aziz Sheikh passed the orders on a petition filed by a citizen, Zeeshan Farooq.

The petitioner's counsel argued before the court that Kamran Lashari was not eligible to become the director general of Walled City Authority. He submitted that Kamran Lashari could not become a member of the Walled City Authority as he was not a resident of the walled city.

He submitted that under the Walled City Act 2012, it was mandatory for every member to be a resident of walled city to become a member of the authority.

He submitted that as per provincial cabinet decision on June 22, 2021, no retired civil servant above the age of 63 could be appointed whereas Kamran Lashari was older than the age limit. He pleaded with the court to set aside the appointment of Kamran Lashari as director general.

The court, after hearing initial arguments, issued notice to the Punjab government and other respondents and sought reply.

