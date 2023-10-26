'Lahore Lahore Aye' festival to begin from Oct 28

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2023) Winter festival 'Lahore Lahore Aye' will begin from October 28 and continue till November 12.

According to official sources here on Thursday, programmes of the event would be held in Race Course Park, Expo, Punjab Institute of Language Art & Culture, Alhamra, Lawrence garden and Hazoori Bagh.

Source said that all business circles would be included in 'Lahore Lahore Aye' festival. There will be open entry for citizens in all programmes of the winter festival, sources added.