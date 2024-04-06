Open Menu

Lailatul Qadr Is Being Observed Across Northern Sindh

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 06, 2024 | 09:15 PM

On the eve of the 27th Ramazan, Lailatul Qadr is being observed across northern Sindh with religious fervor and reverence on Saturday night

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2024) On the eve of the 27th Ramazan, Lailatul Qadr is being observed across northern Sindh with religious fervor and reverence on Saturday night.

Thousands of worshippers are being gathered in hundreds of mosques to offer special prayers across northern Sindh, in a highly spiritual atmosphere. They recite the Holy Quran and offer special prayers to persuade the Almighty to seek forgiveness. Most of the mosques have also arranged the completion of the recitation of the Quran on this night.

Various gatherings including Mahafil-e-Naat were arranged in different mosques to mark the holy night and win divine blessings.

Ulema and religious scholars in their sermons highlight the blessings of Ramazan and various aspects of the life of the Holy Prophet (PBUH).

The believers would make special prayers for the unity, prosperity, and security of the country and the entire Muslim Ummah.

Along with houses and streets, hundreds of Mosques were also decorated with colorful pennants and buntings and illuminated to celebrate Lailatul Qadar in Larkana, Sukkur, Khairpur, Shikarpur, Ghotki, Jacobabad and other districts of the northern province.

