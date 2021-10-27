UrduPoint.com

Land Survey For Providing 3.5Marla Houses To Middle-class Completed: Minister

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Wed 27th October 2021 | 10:28 PM

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Housing Minister Dr Amjad Ali on Wednesday said survey of land for providing low-cost 3.5Marla housing units to middle-class under Naya Pakistan Housing Schemes, has been completed across KP Province

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2021 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Housing Minister Dr Amjad Ali on Wednesday said survey of land for providing low-cost 3.5Marla housing units to middle-class under Naya Pakistan Housing Schemes, has been completed across KP Province.

He said under the project Housing Development Authority would build 3.5 marla one-storey house at an estimated cost of Rs2.1million throughout the province.

The Minister said that KP Revenue Department has completed land demarcation for 190 Kanal of land in Behram Dheri, district Charsadda, 17Kanal at Ghaznil Khel in district Lakki Marwat, 205Kanal of land in Khaki area of district Manshera, 400Kanal in district Hangu and 140Kanal in DIKhan.

Dr Amjad said that PTI government would give Rs300,000 subsidy on one unit while the remaining balance would be paid by the people belonging to middle class in easy installments.

He said the step has been taken as per the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan for providing inexpensive houses to poor and middle-class people.

