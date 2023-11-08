Open Menu

Laptop Distribution Ceremony Held At Federal Urdu University

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 08, 2023 | 12:00 PM

Laptop Distribution ceremony held at Federal Urdu University

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2023) The laptop distribution ceremony was held on Wednesday at the Federal urdu University of Science and Technology (FUUAST) Islamabad under the Prime Minister Youth Laptop Scheme Phase-III.

The ceremony was attended by Mr. Manzoor Ali, Regional Coordinator for the Laptop Scheme Higher education Commission.

He distributed laptops among the winning students in the Prime Minister Youth Laptop Scheme Phase III.

The function was organized by the In-charge Campus FUUAST Dr Ehtishamul Haque in the main hall of the university.

In the success of the Prime Minister Youth Laptop Scheme Phase-III program, a tribute was paid to the efforts of the focal persons of university departments i.

e Dr Sadia Safdar, Dr Mehwish Aziz, Dr Saeedullah, Dr Aurangzeb, Dr Nadeem Nasir, Dr Aun Sajid, Mr Malik Ishtiaq, and Ms Dr Qara-ul-Ain Iqbal.

Additionally, Dr Uzma Siraj, Dr Sher Jouni, Dr Habibur Rehman, and Engineer Jamal Akram were also appreciated for their efforts in successfully organizing the distribution laptop ceremony of the Prime Minister Youth Laptop Scheme Phase-III at FUUAST Islamabad Campus.

Dr Manzoor said that undoubtedly, laptop distribution played an important role in making this event a success.

On the success of the event, Campus In-charge Dr. Ehteshamul Haq paid tribute to the tireless efforts of Super Focal Person FUUAST Dr. Yusuf Hameed in wonderful words.

