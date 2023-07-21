Larkana police arrests drug dealers, recovers 80 Kg charas and car

The Larkana police on Friday successfully foiled the attempt to supply large quantities of drugs and arrested two accused of inter-provincial drug dealer group and recovered a Toyota Corolla GLI car and 80 Kgs charas

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2023 ) :The Larkana police on Friday successfully foiled the attempt to supply large quantities of drugs and arrested two accused of inter-provincial drug dealer group and recovered a Toyota Corolla GLI car and 80 Kgs charas.

According to the police report, on a tip-off, the SHO Ratodero Police Station of Larkana district along with staff, stopped a Toyota Corolla GLI car coming from Jacobabad, on Ratodero-Larkana road, in the limits of Ratodero Police Station.

On searching the car, the police found charas hidden in secret cells of the car, weighing 80 kilograms of fine quality. The seized charas is said to be of millions of rupees in the international market.

The arrested accused have been identified as Asadullah s/o Haji Dilbar Achakzai Pathan and Khalilur Rehman s/o Haji Janan Noorozai Pathan, both the residents of Quetta. The arrested gang members belong to an inter-provincial drugs suppliers group, police said.

The accused are involved in supplying drugs from Baluchistan to various districts of Sindh.

Ratodero Police Station of Larkana district registered the case against the accused and further investigations are underway.

Besides, SSP Larkana Dr. Muhammad Imran Khan issued orders of awarding the appreciation certificate to the concerned police party for the successful operation.