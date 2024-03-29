LCCI President Advocates 'soft Inspections' To Address Health & OTC Concerns
Muhammad Irfan Published March 29, 2024 | 04:20 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2024) The Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) on Friday urged the government to address concerns of the health and over-the-counter (OTC) sector regarding recent raids on manufacturing units in Punjab as it is also tarnishing the soft image of this sector.
LCCI President Kashif Anwar said that these raids were damaging the reputation of the health & OTC sector which resulted in a significant reduction in exports and losing a big share of export market to competing countries.
He was speaking to a delegation of the health and OTC sector. The delegation emphasized that while they acknowledge the importance of maintaining quality standards and regulation, the manner in which surprise raids were conducted has become distressing for workers and staff. They highlighted that the current approach often leads to humiliation and a sense of insecurity among the workforce.
Moreover, the release of videos depicting these inspections further add to negative sentiments prevailing in the market, impacting the sector's performance amidst an already challenging economic environment.
The delegation proposed a more constructive approach, advocating for "soft inspections" that would allow for the identification of discrepancies or areas needing improvement without subjecting the workforce to undue stress. They emphasized the importance of collaborative efforts to address compliance issues, ensuring that regulations and standards are upheld while safeguarding the dignity and morale of the workforce.
LCCI President Kashif Anwar affirmed the chamber's commitment to advocating for a reasonable approach by the authorities. He emphasized the need to evaluate the impact of raids on the reputation and integrity of the health and OTC sector, stressing that it takes years to build a reputation that can be tarnished in mere moments.
The LCCI President further said that through implementing soft inspections and fostering collaboration between stakeholders, the industry's integrity can be upheld while protecting the dignity and morale of its workforce.
He urged the authorities to consider the sector's concerns seriously to avoid any adverse effects on exports and overall industry performance.
Recent Stories
Separate coaches to be hired for ODIs, Test and T20I formats
Finance Minister calls for reforming tax system to improve country's economy
PM calls for joint efforts to check smuggling, power theft
Infinix Unveils a Vibrant New Chapter with Wahaj Ali: The face of Infinix NOTE 4 ..
PM makes two more appointments in his team
Terrorists of Shangla suicide attack will be brought to justice: Interior Minist ..
Applications Open for 6th Cycle of Start-up Incubation under the National Expans ..
Join vivo's "Light it Up" Social Media Contest in Ramadan to Win vivo V30 5G
Pakistan v New Zealand T20I series: Tickets to go on sale from today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 March 2024
Journalists call for global action to end Gaza’s humanitarian crisis
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Islamabad needs urban climate resilient infrastructure to sustain livable status: Experts19 minutes ago
-
KU VC distributes Sindh HEC scholarships to students19 minutes ago
-
PM Shehbaz vows zero tolerance against smuggling,corruption29 minutes ago
-
Balochistan govt to cover expenses for singer's treatment at AKUH29 minutes ago
-
DC orders making water filtration plants functional immediately39 minutes ago
-
Eid shopping gains momentum in Sukkur, Larkana39 minutes ago
-
Female judicial officers' strength reaches to 18% of total: Report48 minutes ago
-
22nd death anniversary of legendary actor Latif Kapadia observed49 minutes ago
-
Demand of fates increases in Ramazan49 minutes ago
-
India using draconian measures to muzzle Kashmiris’ voice of freedom49 minutes ago
-
‘Kashmiris’ freedom movement will run out of steam if their identity is lost'49 minutes ago
-
Sukkur deputy commissioner assumes charge49 minutes ago