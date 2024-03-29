LCCI President advocates 'soft inspections' to address health & OTC concerns

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2024) The Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) on Friday urged the government to address concerns of the health and over-the-counter (OTC) sector regarding recent raids on manufacturing units in Punjab as it is also tarnishing the soft image of this sector.

LCCI President Kashif Anwar said that these raids were damaging the reputation of the health & OTC sector which resulted in a significant reduction in exports and losing a big share of export market to competing countries.

He was speaking to a delegation of the health and OTC sector. The delegation emphasized that while they acknowledge the importance of maintaining quality standards and regulation, the manner in which surprise raids were conducted has become distressing for workers and staff. They highlighted that the current approach often leads to humiliation and a sense of insecurity among the workforce.

Moreover, the release of videos depicting these inspections further add to negative sentiments prevailing in the market, impacting the sector's performance amidst an already challenging economic environment.

The delegation proposed a more constructive approach, advocating for "soft inspections" that would allow for the identification of discrepancies or areas needing improvement without subjecting the workforce to undue stress. They emphasized the importance of collaborative efforts to address compliance issues, ensuring that regulations and standards are upheld while safeguarding the dignity and morale of the workforce.

LCCI President Kashif Anwar affirmed the chamber's commitment to advocating for a reasonable approach by the authorities. He emphasized the need to evaluate the impact of raids on the reputation and integrity of the health and OTC sector, stressing that it takes years to build a reputation that can be tarnished in mere moments.

The LCCI President further said that through implementing soft inspections and fostering collaboration between stakeholders, the industry's integrity can be upheld while protecting the dignity and morale of its workforce.

He urged the authorities to consider the sector's concerns seriously to avoid any adverse effects on exports and overall industry performance.