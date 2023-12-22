Open Menu

Leaders Of MQM-P, PPP, JI Filed Nomination Papers

Faizan Hashmi Published December 22, 2023 | 11:10 PM

Leaders of MQM-P, PPP, JI filed nomination papers

Leaders of various political parties filed their nomination papers to contest the general elections 2024 for different constituencies of the National and provincial assemblies

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2023) Leaders of various political parties filed their nomination papers to contest the general elections 2024 for different Constituencies of the National and provincial assemblies.

Ameer Jamat-e-Islami Karachi, Hafiz Naeem-ur-Rehman filed nomination papers for NA-246, NA-250 and and Sindh Assembly consituency PS-129 Karachi.

PPP leader Saleem Mandviwala filed his nomination paper to contest the general elections 2024 from National Assembly constituency NA-241 at the Assistant Commissioner office, here.

Senior Deputy Convener Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan, Dr. Farooq Sattar submitted nomination papers for NA-240 Karachi. MQM leader Arshad Vohra also filed nomination papers for NA-240 Karachi.

Talking to media, Dr. Farooq Sattar said that his party is going to field candidates in the election from all over Sindh province.

MQM-P leader Mustafa Kamal filed nomination papers for NA-247 and NA-242 Karachi. MQM-P Leader Khawaja Izhar ul Hasan submitted nomination papers to contest the election for NA-247 while another MQM-P candidate Rehan Hashmi filed nomination papers for NA-250.

Former member of the National Assembly, Shakoor Shad filed nomination papers for NA-239 Karachi.

PPP candidate Abdul Hakeem Baloch filed nomination papers for NA-231 Malir Karachi.

The issuance and receipt of nomination papers that begun on December 20, after two days extension in deadline to submit nomination papers, will continue till December 24.

Related Topics

Karachi Election Assembly Sindh Pakistan National Assembly MQM Farooq Sattar Malir December Media All From Mandviwala Mauser Plastic Industries Limited Nomination Papers NA-231 NA-239 NA-240 NA-241 NA-242 NA-246 NA-247 NA-250 PS-129

Recent Stories

Nisar Khuhro files nomination papers for NA-197 of ..

Nisar Khuhro files nomination papers for NA-197 of Kamber-Shahdadkot, PS-11 (Lar ..

4 minutes ago
 12 wounded in drone attack on Ukraine's occupied D ..

12 wounded in drone attack on Ukraine's occupied Donetsk

3 minutes ago
 Christ spread the message of peace: Khali Georgel

Christ spread the message of peace: Khali Georgel

4 minutes ago
 Ukraine hopes 'unacceptable' Polish border blockad ..

Ukraine hopes 'unacceptable' Polish border blockade will end

4 minutes ago
 Football: Club World Cup results

Football: Club World Cup results

4 minutes ago
 ECP declares PTI's intra-party election void, revo ..

ECP declares PTI's intra-party election void, revokes 'bat' symbol

4 minutes ago
French caviar farms look forward to EU label of or ..

French caviar farms look forward to EU label of origin

4 minutes ago
 French-led resistance blocks EU deal on app worker ..

French-led resistance blocks EU deal on app workers

4 minutes ago
 Islamabad sees record 109 candidates for upcoming ..

Islamabad sees record 109 candidates for upcoming elections

4 minutes ago
 Mainly cold, cloudy weather forecast for Balochist ..

Mainly cold, cloudy weather forecast for Balochistan

9 minutes ago
 Stock markets rise before Christmas break as infla ..

Stock markets rise before Christmas break as inflation cools

12 minutes ago
 Delegation of 34th Senior Management Course at NIM ..

Delegation of 34th Senior Management Course at NIM Lahore visits FCCI

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan