Leaders of MQM-P, PPP, JI filed nomination papers

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2023) Leaders of various political parties filed their nomination papers to contest the general elections 2024 for different Constituencies of the National and provincial assemblies.

Ameer Jamat-e-Islami Karachi, Hafiz Naeem-ur-Rehman filed nomination papers for NA-246, NA-250 and and Sindh Assembly consituency PS-129 Karachi.

PPP leader Saleem Mandviwala filed his nomination paper to contest the general elections 2024 from National Assembly constituency NA-241 at the Assistant Commissioner office, here.

Senior Deputy Convener Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan, Dr. Farooq Sattar submitted nomination papers for NA-240 Karachi. MQM leader Arshad Vohra also filed nomination papers for NA-240 Karachi.

Talking to media, Dr. Farooq Sattar said that his party is going to field candidates in the election from all over Sindh province.

MQM-P leader Mustafa Kamal filed nomination papers for NA-247 and NA-242 Karachi. MQM-P Leader Khawaja Izhar ul Hasan submitted nomination papers to contest the election for NA-247 while another MQM-P candidate Rehan Hashmi filed nomination papers for NA-250.

Former member of the National Assembly, Shakoor Shad filed nomination papers for NA-239 Karachi.

PPP candidate Abdul Hakeem Baloch filed nomination papers for NA-231 Malir Karachi.

The issuance and receipt of nomination papers that begun on December 20, after two days extension in deadline to submit nomination papers, will continue till December 24.