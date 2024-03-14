Open Menu

Legal Commission On Blasphemy To Mark 'Youm-e-Tahafuz-Namoos-e-Risalat' Tomorrow

Sumaira FH Published March 14, 2024 | 05:00 PM

Legal Commission on Blasphemy to mark 'Youm-e-Tahafuz-Namoos-e-Risalat' tomorrow

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2024) To prevent the spread of blasphemy content on social media and raise awareness about it, a non-governmental organization ‘Legal Commission on Blasphemy Pakistan’ has announced to observe “Youm-e-Tahafuz-Namoos-e-Rasalat" on Friday (tomorrow).

The commission has appealed to the public to participate in this awareness campaign actively.

Commission's chairman Rao Abdur Raheem Advocate in a statement said there has been an increase in the spread of blasphemous content by some malicious elements on various social media platforms. Also, an increase in sharing of such content in specific groups on various websites has been reported.

In this regard, he said, educational institutions, mosque imams, intelligentsia, lawyers, media representatives, social media activists, and religious, and political leaders can play an important role to sensitize the masses about the negative impacts of blasphemous content on social media.

To control this phenomenon, he urged that all sections of society including governmental and non-governmental organizations should play their part.

The statement mentioned that Anti-Blasphemy Cells had been established in FIA cybercrime stations where complainants could lodge their complaints, and assistance could also be sought from the Legal Commission Against Blasphemy issue.

The FIA has arrested multiple individuals involved in blasphemy and cybercrimes related to this matter.

The individuals engaged in profanity, whether through apps, sharing profane content on websites, or using VPNs, will be traced through cybercrime technology and dealt with according to the law of the land.

If anyone encounters any obstacles or difficulties, they can file a complaint with the FIA for legal action at 111345786-051.

Additionally, to block blasphemous content, the public can approach the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority's (PTA) platform at https://complaint.pta.gov.pk.

