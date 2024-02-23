Legendary poet Josh Malihabadi remembered on his 42nd death anniversary

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2024) The 42nd death anniversary of famous urdu poet and prose writer Josh Malihabadi was observed on Friday.

His real name was Shabbir Hassan Khan, but he used the pen name Josh Malihabadi.

He started his practical life by working in Dar-ul-Tarjuma Usmania (Hyderabad State). He lost both his job and state citizenship due to a poem against the system of Hyderabad.

After arriving in Delhi, he started the journal "Kaleem." Josh Malihabadi continued to be connected to All India Radio as well. In addition, he served as editor of "Aaj Kal," the Indian government's official magazine.

In 1954, he was awarded the Padma Bhushan Award. He began collaborating on the Urdu dictionary's creation alongside Maulvi Abdul Haque, the founder of Anjuman Taraqqi-e-Urdu, after relocating to Pakistan in 1955.

Josh's prominent poetry works include 'Rooh-e-Adab', 'Shaer ki Raatain, 'Naqsh o Nigar', 'Shula Aur Shabnam', 'Fikr o Nishat', 'Janun-O- Hikmat', 'Harf o Hikayat', 'Ayat o Naghmat' , 'Arsh o Farsh', 'Ramsh o Rang', 'Sumbal o Salasil', 'Saif o Sabu', 'Sarud o Sarosh', 'Samoom o Saba', 'Taloo-e- Fikr', 'Ilhaam o Ifkaar', 'Mohid o Mufakkir, 'Najoom o Jawahir', 'Josh kay 100 Sher', 'Paighamber-e-Islam', 'Josh Key Marseeay.

The famous books of Josh Malih Abadi are 'Maqalat-e-Zarrin', 'Auraq-e-Sahar', 'Irshadaat', 'Jazbaat-e-Fitrat', 'Maqalat-e-Josh', 'Mukalmaat-e-Josh' and 'Yaadon ki Barat'.

He was posthumously awarded Hilal Imtiaz in 2013.