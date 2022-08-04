Legislators demand an independent commission to probe prohibited funding of PTI

UrduPoint.com

The lawmakers of treasury benches in Senate on Thursday demanded to constitute an independent commission to probe the prohibited funding received by the Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

Speaking on a point of order in the House, Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) legislator Raza Rabbani was of the view that the prohibited funding was received by the PTI to shelve the China-Pak Economic Corridor (CPEC) and Gwadar Port projects.

Raza Rabbani said the PTI had received fund from as many as 350 foreign companies and an independent commission should be constituted to probe the prohibited funding.

"If a mistake has been done more than a thrice then it becomes a crime and blatant negligence and PTI Chief Imran Khan should be prosecuted on this negligence," he added.

Jamait Ulema Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) Leader Maulana Abdul Ghafoor Haideri endorsed the PPP lawmaker and said that action should be taken against PTI Chief Imran as after the verdict Election Commission, all the allegations against Imran Khan had proved correct.

He paid tribute of JUI-F Chief Maulana Fazl-ur-Rehman for portraying Imran Khan as Zionist agent.

PPP Senator Bahramand Tangi said that it was a landmark judgment of the ECP on prohibited funding of PTI Chief Imran Khan, which exposed the agenda and ugly face of the PTI before the whole nation.

He said that now it was also proved that PTI chief was not a Sadiq and Amin.

PPP Senator Nisar Khuro said that PTI today protest in front ECP was rejected by the masses, adding that the Chief Election Commissioner was appointed by PTI but when the decision comes against PTI, they started criticizing him.

JUI-F legislator Senator Kamran Murtaza said that PTI founding member Akbar S. Babar filed the foreign funding case against PTI in 2014.

Taking part in the debate, PTI lawmakers Senator Ejaz Chaudhry and other alleged that the government had cordoned off the Islamabad due to fear to the protest of the party in front of ECP.

The legislators said that peaceful protest was their constitutional right of every political party.

