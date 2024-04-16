LESCO detects 281 power pilferers in 24 hours

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) has detected a total of 281 connections from where the customers were pilfering electricity in all its circles of five districts (Lahore, Sheikhupura, Nankana Sahib, Kasur and Okara) on the 210th day of grand anti-power theft campaign

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2024) Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) has detected a total of 281 connections from where the customers were pilfering electricity in all its circles of five districts (Lahore, Sheikhupura, Nankana Sahib, Kasur and Okara) on the 210th day of grand anti-power theft campaign.

The LESCO spokesman told media here Tuesday that the company has also submitted FIR applications against electricity thieves, out of which 1112 FIRs have been registered in respective police stations, while 11 accused have been arrested by the respective police.

Grand anti-power theft operations against electricity thieves are being conducted on the directives of the Federal Power Division and the LESCO Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Engineer Shahid Haider is supervising these operations. The LESCO chief vowed that the operations would continue without discrimination until the complete end of electricity theft. The electricity pilferers as well as the LESCO officers and employees who facilitate them are also being brought to justice.

On the 210th consecutive day of the anti-power theft campaign, the spokesman added, large commercial consumers were also found involved in electricity theft and all of them were disconnected and charged with detection units.

Among the seized connections 07 were commercial, 05 agricultural, 01 industrial and 268 domestic, and all these connections were disconnected and charged with a total of 181,466 units as detection bill amounting to Rs 4.841 million.

Apprising the media about some major power pilferers, he explained that LESCO charged Rs 377,000 detection bill to an electricity pilferer in Mandi Usmanwala area of Kasur; Rs 145,000 detection bill to a power pilferer in Mochi Gate area; Rs 120,500 detection bill to an electricity thief in Manga Mandi area on Multan Road; and Rs 100,000 fine in the form of detection bill to a customer stealing electricity in Misri Shah area.

During the 210 days of the grand anti-theft campaign, the spokesman mentioned, the LESCO detected pilferage on 72,416 power connections and 69,561 FIRs have been registered against electricity thieves in the relevant police stations, while 29,164 accused have so far been arrested by the police. The LESCO has so far charged a total of 88,139,129 detection units worth Rs 3,315,188,502 to all the power pilferers.