LESCO discusses recovery from defaulting govt institutions

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2023) On the instructions of Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Engineer Shahid Haider, an important meeting was held to discuss the strategy for collection of outstanding dues from defaulting government institutions, here at LESCO Headquarters on Thursday.

Chaired by LESCO Director (Customs Services) Engineer Rai Mohammad Asghar, the meeting was attended by Deputy Commercial Managers of all circles and other officers concerned.

During the meeting, a detailed discussion was held on the process of recovery of outstanding dues from government institutions. On this occasion, Engineer Rai Mohammad Asghar directed the officers to speed up the process of collection of dues from government institutions and take all necessary steps in this regard. He directed the LESCO officers to hold meetings with the relevant officials of those government institutions and settle the issues of recovery of dues.