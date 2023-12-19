LESCO to complete digitisation soon: Ali Ayaz

Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) is all set to complete it's digital transformation soon

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2023) Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) is all set to complete it's digital transformation soon.

The LESCO Strategic Planning and IT Steering Committee's Convenor Ali Ayaz Sadiq stated this while chairing the committee meeting here at LESCO Headquarter on Tuesday. LESCO board of Directors (BoD) Chairman Hafiz Mian Muhammad Nauman, CEO Engineer Shahid Haider, the BoD members and officers concerned attended the meeting.

The meeting focused on crucial aspects such as the implementation of an ERP (Enterprise Resource Planning) system and the agenda for procurement, switching over from manual to online processes for critical functions within LESCO.

Ali Ayaz Sadiq said that medical bill claims, scholarships, rent bills, marriage grants, and payment of funeral expenses, previously approved manually, are slated to transition seamlessly to the ERP system upon its completion. This move promises to revolutionize approvals, ensuring a streamlined, one-click process, he mentioned.

The LESCO's HR, Admin, Material Management and Finance Departments are actively engaged in this digital transformation initiative.

Ali Ayaz Sadiq and the CEO Engineer Shahid Haider expressed their commitment to revamp management system to harnessing technology for organizational advancement.

Director (Admin) Zameer Hussain Kalachi has launched this initiative as a pioneering effort within LESCO's Admin Directorate, foreseeing significant improvements in the company's system.

Moreover, the digitization extends to all LESCO stores, with material data across regional stores now accessible online. Strict protocols have been put in place, banning manual release of materials and enabling online procedures for material requisition. This transition aims not only for efficiency but also as a safeguard against material theft.

Chief Executive Engineer Shahid Haider emphasized, "We are committed to making LESCO the premier company, leveraging our resources to achieve this goal. Our pursuit is to ensure LESCO is user-friendly, placing a paramount focus on employee empowerment and efficiency through digital transformation."

With the Northern, Central, Eastern, and Southern Circles of Lahore already benefiting from this system, LESCO is poised to set new industry standards through its commitment to innovation and digitization, he concluded.