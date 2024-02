Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) has issued power supply suspension schedule for tomorrow (Wednesday) as the company has to embark upon necessary maintenance and repair work on transmission lines

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2024) Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) has issued power supply suspension schedule for tomorrow (Wednesday) as the company has to embark upon necessary maintenance and repair work on transmission lines.

According to the company's spokesman here Tuesday, the electricity supply would remain suspended from 9 am to 2 pm tomorrow (Wednesday) on the following feeders:

Feeders from Ali Judge Grid: Faridabad, Danaabad, Harchoki, Allama Iqbal Town Grid Feeders: Neelum, Sutlej, Sparco, Canal View, Industrial 2, Mustafa Town 2, Feeders from Ayesha Grid: Mujahid Nagar, Batapur Feeders from Grid: Iqbal Furnace, Dayal, Badami Bagh Feeders from Grid: Masoom Shah Road, New City Steel, New Siddikpura, Delhi Gate 2, Gunj, Shiranwala, Bhogewal Feeders from Grid: Hilal Park, Feeders from Bachiki Grid: F1,2,3,4,9, Bashir Cotton, Granada Textiles, Band Road Grid Feeders from: Fazal Colony, Bunga Hayat Grid Feeders from: Wandla Jagir, Chah Meeran Feeders from Grid: Chah Meeran, Feeders from Janipora, Chinarbagh Grid: Pajin, Feeders from Chochak Grid: Khola, Feeders from Chounian Grid: Chounian, Bhagoki, Feeders from Defense Grid: Defense 1, 3, 5, 6, 10, Ladhar, Feeders from Dipalpur Grid: Mustafa Abad, Allahabad Grid Feeders: Mastwal, Allahabad, Farooqabad Grid Feeders: Banduki Up, Ghang, Jhamke, Colony, Fatehgarh Grid Feeders: Eidgah, Ramgarh, Shalimar Link Road, Cantt, Fort Grid Feeders : Feeders from Data Darbar, Rang Mahal, Garden Town Grid : Feeders from Ichhra Mor, Sheikh Zayed, Ghazi Grid : Nishat Colony G, System Ltd., Jallo Park, Soling Road, Greenview Grid Feeders : Al Jalil Garden, Kishore Fazal, Wahgade , Afaq Steel, Batala Steel 1, Better Engineering, Crescent Dye, Empire Paper, Jamal Town, Kot Abdul Malik 1, Nizami Wire, Quality Casting, Sardar Steel, Sial, SKP Road, Ahmed Glass, Babar Ali Industries, Infinity, Mazhar Steel, Feeders from Noori, Buri, Oprah, Punjab Conquest, Rachna Glass, Sadiq Leather, Tendrez, Gulshan Ravi Grid: Union Park, Hujra Grid Feeders: Zahidpura, Peer Hayat, Qadirabad, Shah Muqim, ICI Grid: CKM1, First Treat, Qadria Board, Quaid-e-Azam Apparel, Zafarabad, Feeders from Johar Town Grid: New J, Feeders from Joyanwala Power: A1, KK Dogran Feeders from Grid: Ghajiana, Mian Ali, Qasor New Grid Feeders : Sheikh Bhagao, Kasoor Old Grid Feeders : Fatehpur, Noorpur, Kot Ghulam Mohammad, Chirag Shah, Sahari Road, Dingarh, Niaznagar, Salamatpura, Khadian Grid Feeders : Khai, Murali, Sikandarpura, Lahore Cantt Grid Feeders from: Airport, Lefo Grid Feeders from: Kamahan Road, Laliani Grid Feeders from: Dada Dairies, Hafeez Tanneries, Naqibabad, Omega, Sadiq Sons, Mandi Ahmedabad Feeders from Grid: Attari, Rasoolpur, Malikpur Grid Feeders : Feeders from A1, C3, Mor Khanda, McLeod Road Grid: Feeders from Bank Square, Mochi Gate Grid: Akbari Gate, Gwalmandi, Feeders from Model Town Grid: Punjab University, Garden Town, International School, Sumenberg, Feeders from Muhlen Grid: Feeders from Lathani, Narang Grid Gharial, Muslim Park, New Kot Lakhpat Feeders from Grid: Shaukat Town, Okara Cantt Feeders from Grid: Khyber Farm, Okara City 1 Feeders from Grid: Asia Feed, Kermanwala, Madina Market, Panjand Feed, Doluwal, Abdullah Hospital , Major M.

Shaheed, Ghaziabad, Okara City 2 Feeders from Grid: Shadman, Harnainwala, Shadipur, Old Kot Lakhpat Feeders from Grid: Amarsadhu, Mast Iqbal, RA Bazar, Old Ferozepur Road, Rasool Park, Dera Riaz Shah, Feeders from Peel, Paragon Grid: Phalrawan, Pholingar Feeders from Grid: Army Welfare, Syed Stationery, Asia Feed, Bhagiana Kalan, Bhai Pheru 1, Big Bird, Chaudhry Dairy, Dewan Farooq, Dynamics, Eid Gah, Gulshan Gulistan, Hakim, Hala, Jamber, Kot Majhi, Niaz Bag, Novelty, Rakhwala, Ravi, Ravi Imran, Remoulding, Saharanke, Shabbir, United Autos, Zamir, Zephyr, Zephyr Textiles, Shahpur, Tritics, Sheikhupura Chiniot, Manga 1, 2, 3, B Feeders from BJ, Bilal, PWR Grid: Railway Colony, RCS, Dharmapura, Mian Mir Colony, Cordoba Feeders from Grid: LOS, Mall Road, Rahat Park, Rayon New Grid Feeders: Al Nasr, A M Steel, Arfin, Eastern Leather, Eastern Dairies, Ehsaan Cotton, Glamor Textile, Golden Packages, Kot Babu, Manga Road, Nafees, Nishat, Polypack, Sahar, Shafi Textile, Sunder Road, Superior, Umar Spinning, Sharif, Interloop , Feeders from Raiwind Old Grid: Eastern 1, Aminpura, Babiliana, Kalu Khara, Matta, Raja Jhang, Rao Khanwala, Ravi, Ruby, Sharif Spinning, Feeders from Ravi Grid: Rehman Park Feeders from Grid: Money Market, N Block, Rewaz Garden Feeders from Grid: Bhati Gate, Sanda Road, Rewaz Garden, Sabzazar Feeders from Grid: Shah Farid, Sadr Gugira Grid Feeders: Sahiwal Road, Sadr Gugira, Sagian Grid Feeders: Aziz Din Road, Mulat Road, Feeders from Mughal Park, Sagian Bridge, Siraj Park, Sangla Hill Grid: City 1, Feeders from Sarfraz Nagar Grid: Abubakar, Azam Sarito, Ijaz Textile, KRK, Nishat Chunian, Shah Taj, Unilever, Scarp Grid Feeders: F2 ,Feeders from Shadman Grid: Race Course, Shahdara Grid Feeders from Chaman Colony, New Javed Park, Shahkot Feeders from Grid: City Shahkot, Farooq Nagar, S4, Shalamar 2 Feeders from Grid: Muhammad Deen Kawni, Shamke Grid Feeders from: Ali Park , Azmat Park, Diamond Poly, New Muslim International, Qala Kalar, Sadiq Paper, Sher Bengal, Umaz Steel, Industrial P, Islam Steel, Rachna Town, Sharif Oxygen, UNPIT, Pakhiala, PCO, SA Garden 1,2 , SF8, Feeders from Sharkpur Grid: Fatowala, Kot Mehmood, Sheikhupora Feeders from Grid: Company Bagh, Kachhari, D102, Feeders from Township Grid: Fahad, Bagrian 1, Valencia Feeders from Grid: Feroze Park, Aminpura, Wan Feeders from Radha Ram Grid: Akram, Chochak, L Plot, E Plot, Farooqabad, Shakir Mandi, Wan, Resham, Hussain Khanwala, Manzoormal, Sahjuwal, Shadab, Patuki Rural, Yusuf Mill, Wapda Town Feeders from Grid: Comst, Power supply will be suspended from Green Acre, Shaheen Grinding, Wapda Town 6, Warburton grid feeders: C103, Mahmowali. Note: On February 14 from 9 am to 2 pm power supply will be suspended from Nankana, Mominpura, Saidpur, Kanganpur grid stations.

Similarly, the power supply will be intermittently suspended from Bhai Phero, Patuki, Chunian, Allahabad, Renala, Okara, Manga, Chak 65, Raiwan, Bhai Phero, Patuki, and Kangan Pur grid station from 9am to 2pm tomorrow (Wednesday.