- Home
- Pakistan
- Level playing field enabled independent candidates to emerge as single largest group in general elec ..
Level Playing Field Enabled Independent Candidates To Emerge As Single Largest Group In General Elections: PM
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 12, 2024 | 06:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2024) Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar on Monday reiterated that the caretaker set-up had provided a level playing field to all political parties during the currently concluded polls and being a ‘free and fair’ process, a large number of independent candidates backed by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf emerged as the largest single group on the national and provincial assemblies seats.
He stressed that allegations of rigging were generated through social media which were based upon misconceptions and contrary to the ground realities, and said that throughout the country's democratic history, people had always questioned the electoral process.
Such results indicated the transparency and non-interference by any quarters, he emphasised.
Addressing a presser at the PM House, the prime minister said that there might be shortcomings or other minor issues, but by and large, the elections were held in a manner in which the entire nation and the law enforcement agencies deserved kudos despite various security challenges.
“Where the PTI has public support, it got that and they have results never dreamt of during 2018,” he said, adding that the loyalists of jailed PTI leaders were emerged as returned candidates in the general elections but no one was appreciating that aspect of the neutrality of the caretaker government.
The prime minister, to a question, said that despite various threats prior to the February 8 election day and two terrorist attacks in the Balochistan province, all the stakeholders deserved appreciation over the ‘big achievement’ for peaceful conduct of the polls.
He also brushed aside any threats to integrity of the country due to certain protests and agitations held by certain parties, saying "it is an absurd chronology" to relate the situation with Dhaka during 1971.
“These are the mere rhetoric. Pakistan is a very stable and responsible country. Holding of a peaceful protest is the democratic right of the people,” he said, however, hastened to add that no government could allow the situation leading to chaos or anarchy.
Responding to a query, he maintained that over 60 million voters had exercised their constitutional right to elect their favourite candidates under ‘a pressure free environment’.
The prime minister said that the delay in the announcement of official results were caused by the specific procedures regarding compiling of results at 92,000 polling stations and credited the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) for conducting the massive exercise in a smooth manner.
He said that the official results were announced within 36 hours while during the 2018 elections, it took almost 66 hours. There might be irregularities but the relevant forums were available to address those grievances.
In Sweden, the similar exercise almost took 10 to 11 days while in Indonesia, almost a month was consumed to furnish results, he added.
To another question, the prime minister said that mobile phone services were suspended on the polling day due to security threats as the government could not compromise on the security of people.
On the other hand, the broadband internet services were available on that day, enabling the people to get connected, he said and rebuffed the allegations that the move was aimed at managing the social media.
He said there were other occasions throughout the year, when the mobile services had been suspended to avert security threats.
\More
Recent Stories
Anarchy will not allowed in Pakistan, says PM Kakar
Michael Clarke set to join star-studded HBL PSL 9 commentary team
Richard Illingworth returns for his seventh season as match officials for HBL PS ..
The buzz around town is all about the new TECNO SPARK 20 Pro Series!
Marriyum denies reports of dialogue with PPP for power sharing
Saudi ambassador vows to renovate Faisal Mosque Islamabad
Ambassador Faisal Niaz Tirmizi, Pakistan’s Envoy to the United Arab Emirates r ..
Qatar successfully defended his AFC Asian Cup Crown
Abu Dhabi Dialogue has focussed on enhancing women jobs along with mitigating la ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 February 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 February 2024
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 February 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Best time for lemons cultivation is February, March3 minutes ago
-
Speakers of webinar emphasizes active role of women in science to foster economic prosperity3 minutes ago
-
Commissioner reviews facilities at Pirwadhai bus stand3 minutes ago
-
LESCO upgrades website to solve complaints timely13 minutes ago
-
Power shutdown notice13 minutes ago
-
SC accepts federation's appeal for hearing23 minutes ago
-
Shandana Gulzar first elected female MNA from KP23 minutes ago
-
Siraj-ul-Haq resigns as JI emir over failure in general elections32 minutes ago
-
DC Larkana chairs meeting of DEPI & Polio Eradication Committee33 minutes ago
-
Farmers advised to start beans cultivation33 minutes ago
-
LESCO holds meeting to control over-billing33 minutes ago
-
Young Pakistani doctor secures 2nd position in Outstanding Diplomacy Award43 minutes ago