LG&CD dept, SNG agree to prepare new models of solid waste management in Punjab

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 27, 2024 | 09:37 PM
Local Government and Community Development (LG&CD) Department and the British agency Sub-National Governance (SNG) have agreed to employ SNG program in preparing new models of solid waste management in Punjab
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2024) Local Government and Community Development (LG&CD) Department and the British agency Sub-National Governance (SNG) have agreed to employ SNG program in preparing new models of solid waste management in Punjab.
In this regard, the annual working of the ongoing projects under collaboration of local government and sub-national governance was reviewed in the meeting chaired by Special Secretary LG&CD Asia Gul here on Wednesday. Matt Clancy, Annual Review Lead from British High Commission Islamabad, Governance Advisor Naveed Aziz, Economist Tufail Khan and Program Officer Amala Najeeb also participated.
During the meeting, it was decided to increase cooperation in more fields based on the annual performance. The team lead of British High Commission presented the agenda regarding the annual performance of SNG.
Special Secretary Asia Gul pledged that revenue generation plans will be prepared for other local governments on the pattern of Rahim Yar Khan. She emphasized that there is a need to take substantial measures regarding the self-reliance of local governments.
The parties also agreed to seek technical assistance on local government collection rights rules, budget and other regulations.
Special Secretary directed that two members from the SNG should be included in the Technical Working Group. She expressed satisfaction that the financial management system has been successfully implemented in local governments with the technical support of SNG. “The services of SNG regarding the implementation of financial management system are commendable”, she said.
