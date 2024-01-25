The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Thursday disposed of a petition, filed by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) candidate Advocate Salman Akram Raja against declaring him an independent candidate, and asked him to approach the Election Commission

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2024) The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Thursday disposed of a petition, filed by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) candidate Advocate Salman Akram Raja against declaring him an independent candidate, and asked him to approach the Election Commission.

The court further directed the Election Commission to decide the matter in accordance with law after its hearing.

The division bench, headed by Justice Ali Baqar Najafi, announced the reserved verdict on the petition filed by Advocate Salman Akram Raja, who was contesting election from NA-128. The court had reserved its verdict on the petition after hearing detailed arguments of the petitioner's counsel and Election Commission's counsel, earlier in the day.

The petitioner had requested the court to declare him a candidate of PTI and not an independent for the February 8 general elections.