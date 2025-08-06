Open Menu

LHC Halts Acquisition Of Agricultural Land For Gujrat Small Industries Estate

Muhammad Irfan Published August 06, 2025 | 09:57 PM

The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Wednesday issued a status quo order restraining the Punjab Small Industries Corporation (PSIC) and other respondents from acquiring cultivated agricultural land in Mauza Sarai Dhing, Gujrat, for the establishment of a Small Industries Estate

The court directed PSIC to produce the complete record at the next hearing, along with a report detailing how many industrial estates have been established in Punjab, how many are functional, how many industries are operational within them, how many plots remain vacant, and how many have been diverted to real estate business.

Justice Khalid Ishaq passed the orders while hearing petition filed by Badarud Din and 49 others, who are residents and landowners of the area, against the acquisition of land.

Advocate Mubeenud Din Qazi and Advocate Rohail Rehman Qazi on behalf of petitioners argued that the acquisition of agricultural land threatens the environment, jeopardizes food security, and violates Article 9 of the Constitution, which guarantees the right to life.

They further submitted that following the 26th Constitutional Amendment and the insertion of Article 9-A, the right to a clean, healthy, and sustainable environment is now a fundamental right that cannot be infringed. They pleaded with the court to set aside the notification for acquisition of the land for industrial estate.

At this, the court stressed the constitutional importance of the right to life and the severe implications of acquiring fertile agricultural land, particularly its environmental and food security impacts.

Subsequently, the court stayed the acquisition of the land for industrial estate and sought a report from the PSIC besides adjourning further hearing.

