LHC Issues Notice To ECP On PTI Founder's Petitions Against Rejection Of Nomination Papers

Muhammad Irfan Published January 15, 2024 | 08:59 PM

A Lahore High Court (LHC) full bench on Monday issued notice to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) and others on petitions filed by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's (PTI) founder against rejection of his nomination papers

The bench, headed by Justice Ali Baqar Najafi, conducted proceedings on the petitions and after hearing initial arguments of the petitioner's counsel, issued notices to respondents for January 16 (Tuesday).

The PTI founder through his legal team had filed the petitions against rejection of his nomination papers for National Assembly Constituencies NA-122 (Lahore) and NA-89 (Mianwali). The petitions stated that the returning officers and appellate tribunal rejected the nomination papers contrary to facts. The court was requested to set aside the decisions of the returning officers and tribunal and allow the PTI founder to contest elections.

