- Home
- Pakistan
- News
- LHC issues notice to ECP on PTI founder's petitions against rejection of nomination papers
LHC Issues Notice To ECP On PTI Founder's Petitions Against Rejection Of Nomination Papers
Muhammad Irfan Published January 15, 2024 | 08:59 PM
A Lahore High Court (LHC) full bench on Monday issued notice to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) and others on petitions filed by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's (PTI) founder against rejection of his nomination papers
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2024) A Lahore High Court (LHC) full bench on Monday issued notice to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) and others on petitions filed by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's (PTI) founder against rejection of his nomination papers.
The bench, headed by Justice Ali Baqar Najafi, conducted proceedings on the petitions and after hearing initial arguments of the petitioner's counsel, issued notices to respondents for January 16 (Tuesday).
The PTI founder through his legal team had filed the petitions against rejection of his nomination papers for National Assembly Constituencies NA-122 (Lahore) and NA-89 (Mianwali). The petitions stated that the returning officers and appellate tribunal rejected the nomination papers contrary to facts. The court was requested to set aside the decisions of the returning officers and tribunal and allow the PTI founder to contest elections.
Recent Stories
Anti-Rape Crisis cell established at PIMS
ECP okays 250m ballot papers for general elections
Mayor Sukkur inspects development projects
DC visits site of under construction bridge
British Home Office delegation meets Interior Secretary
DC emphasizes effective inspection of prices for essential commodities
Financial, digital literacy significant to empower women: President FPCCI
CM inaugurates 37 police stations, 5 projects in Gujranwala
US commends Saudi Arabia's anti-terrorism efforts in annual report
DC begins performance audit of price magistrates, show cause notices issued to 6 ..
Ambassador Hashmi undertakes orientation visit to Sichuan Province, China
Crackdown continues against shopkeepers in Kohat
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Anti-Rape Crisis cell established at PIMS15 minutes ago
-
ECP okays 250m ballot papers for general elections15 minutes ago
-
Mayor Sukkur inspects development projects23 minutes ago
-
DC visits site of under construction bridge23 minutes ago
-
British Home Office delegation meets Interior Secretary23 minutes ago
-
DC emphasizes effective inspection of prices for essential commodities23 minutes ago
-
CM inaugurates 37 police stations, 5 projects in Gujranwala14 minutes ago
-
DC begins performance audit of price magistrates, show cause notices issued to 6 officials14 minutes ago
-
Crackdown continues against shopkeepers in Kohat15 minutes ago
-
Six LPG shops, illegal petrol agency sealed15 minutes ago
-
20 received burn injuries due to cylinder blast in LGP shop15 minutes ago
-
Commissioner inspects ongoing lining work of Nasrat Cannal15 minutes ago