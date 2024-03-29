- Home
LHC Issues Notices On Zulfi Bukhari's Appeal Against Rejection Of Papers For Senate Elections
Umer Jamshaid Published March 29, 2024 | 05:00 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2024) A Lahore High Court (LHC) division bench on Friday issued notices for March 30 on an appeal filed by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Sayed Zulifkar Abbas Bukhari, alias Zulfi Bukhari, against the rejection of his nomination papers for the Senate elections.
The bench, headed by Justice Muzamil Akhtar Shabir, heard the appeal filed by Zulfi Bukhari against the rejection of his nomination papers.
The appellant, through his appeal, submitted that the Election Commission of Pakistan rejected his nomination papers for the Senate elections in Punjab contrary to the law, and an election appellate tribunal upheld the decision.
He pleaded with the bench to accept his nomination papers and allow him to contest the elections. On March 22, an appellate tribunal dismissed an appeal filed by Zulfi Bukhari against the rejection of his nomination papers for the Senate elections.
On March 19, Provincial Election Commissioner Punjab Aijaz Anwar Chohan, who also served as the returning officer for the Senate elections in Punjab, rejected Zulfi Bukhari's nomination papers for being a dual national.
