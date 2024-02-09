LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2024) The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Friday stopped the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP)

from issuing notification for the success of Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP) candidate

Aun Chaudhry from NA-128 constituency.

The court also stopped implementation on form-47 about the result of the NA-128 constituency.

Justice Ali Baqar Najafi announced the reserved verdict on a petition filed by Salman Akram Raja,

an opposite candidate from NA-128 constituency, about the result of NA-128 constituency.

The court had reserved its verdict after hearing arguments of the parties, earlier in the day.

In the course of arguments, the petitioner's counsel emphasized that the issue pertained to violation

of rule, not vote counting.

He stressed the necessity of candidates' presence during result

compilation as per the Election Act. The counsel questioned whether results could be validated

in the candidate's absence and highlighted that results of only 13 polling stations of NA-128 constituency were compiled in their presence.

However, a law officer argued that if the petitioner had any complaint then he should approach to the ECP.

It is pertinent to mention here that as per unofficial result, Aun Chaudhry has won from NA-128 constituency.