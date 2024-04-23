Library dept organizes book fairs, seminars to mark World Book Day

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2024) Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT)’s Library Department Director General Muhammad Irshad Tuesday said the library department has organized book fairs, seminars, awareness sessions and other programs on World Book Day to highlight the importance of the book reading in the society.

Talking to media on the occasion of World Book Day, he said the scope of libraries is being extended to rural areas for the promotion of literacy and work is also being done on the project of establishing libraries at bus stands and Parks.

He said, “Our effort is to create library clubs so that people can benefit from the library services as well as its community services.”

He said the mobile library service was started, adding that the young generation is moving away from the book because they think that all the information is available on the mobile phone and the internet.

He asked parents to gift books to their children on birthdays and other occasions. He also urged the teachers to play their role in increasing the tendency of the reading books among the students.