Open Menu

Library Dept Organizes Book Fairs, Seminars To Mark World Book Day

Faizan Hashmi Published April 23, 2024 | 10:00 PM

Library dept organizes book fairs, seminars to mark World Book Day

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2024) Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT)’s Library Department Director General Muhammad Irshad Tuesday said the library department has organized book fairs, seminars, awareness sessions and other programs on World Book Day to highlight the importance of the book reading in the society.

Talking to media on the occasion of World Book Day, he said the scope of libraries is being extended to rural areas for the promotion of literacy and work is also being done on the project of establishing libraries at bus stands and Parks.

He said, “Our effort is to create library clubs so that people can benefit from the library services as well as its community services.”

He said the mobile library service was started, adding that the young generation is moving away from the book because they think that all the information is available on the mobile phone and the internet.

He asked parents to gift books to their children on birthdays and other occasions. He also urged the teachers to play their role in increasing the tendency of the reading books among the students.

Related Topics

Islamabad Internet World Mobile Young Reading Media All From

Recent Stories

Experts raise concerns over introduction of 10-sti ..

Experts raise concerns over introduction of 10-stick packs  

3 hours ago
 Iranian president arrives in Karachi

Iranian president arrives in Karachi

4 hours ago
 Law Minister expresses Govt's resolve to address i ..

Law Minister expresses Govt's resolve to address issue of missing persons

5 hours ago
 Rizwan’s batting order may be changed: Sources

Rizwan’s batting order may be changed: Sources

7 hours ago
 Nawaz Sharif to visit Guangzhou exhibition in Chin ..

Nawaz Sharif to visit Guangzhou exhibition in China

8 hours ago
 FM Dar not traveling to China: Foreign Office

FM Dar not traveling to China: Foreign Office

9 hours ago
PM takes notice of deliberate delay in tax cases

PM takes notice of deliberate delay in tax cases

9 hours ago
 Iranian President visits Allama Iqbal’s mausoleu ..

Iranian President visits Allama Iqbal’s mausoleum

10 hours ago
 Iranian President arrives in Lahore today

Iranian President arrives in Lahore today

10 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 April 2024

13 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 April 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 April 2024

14 hours ago
 Islam enlightened world with its teachings about k ..

Islam enlightened world with its teachings about knowledge: Dr Jamileh

22 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan