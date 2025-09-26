Mini-truck Overturns In Dera, Killing 11 From Same Family
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 26, 2025 | 11:00 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2025) At least 11 individuals from a single family died and three others were injured when a mini-truck’s brakes malfunctioned in Drazanda, a remote town in the Dera Ismail Khan District on Friday.
According to police sources, the tragic incident occurred when a family was traveling from Khanozai in Balochistan to Dera Ismail Khan, a private news channel reported.
The family was onboard a mini-truck when the vehicle reportedly suffered a brake failure near Drazanda, a small town in the Dera Ismail Khan District, police added.
As a result of the mechanical failure, the mini-truck overturned on a hilly stretch of the road, leading to the deaths of at least 11 family members. The deceased include women and children, according to initial reports.
Three other passengers sustained injuries and were shifted to a nearby hospital for medical treatment.
Police and rescue teams reached the scene shortly after the accident was reported.
