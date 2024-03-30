Open Menu

Light Rain Lashes Bahawalpur

Muhammad Irfan Published March 30, 2024 | 12:30 PM

Light rain lashes Bahawalpur

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2024) Light rain lashed Bahawalpur city and adjoining areas at night between Friday and Saturday.

The rain made night colder and made weather pleasant. However, the local Met Office has forecast a dry to partly cloudy weather for the city for next 24 hours.

The highest maximum temperature 32 centigrade and the lowest minimum 19 centigrade were recorded during last 24 hours.

The dry to partly cloudy weather has also been forecast for rest of the region.

