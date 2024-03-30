Light Rain Lashes Bahawalpur
Muhammad Irfan Published March 30, 2024 | 12:30 PM
BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2024) Light rain lashed Bahawalpur city and adjoining areas at night between Friday and Saturday.
The rain made night colder and made weather pleasant. However, the local Met Office has forecast a dry to partly cloudy weather for the city for next 24 hours.
The highest maximum temperature 32 centigrade and the lowest minimum 19 centigrade were recorded during last 24 hours.
The dry to partly cloudy weather has also been forecast for rest of the region.
Recent Stories
1st consignment of high breed cattle reaches from Brazil
PCB advertises for Red and White Ball cricket coaches
Pakistan, Djibouti agree to boost ties in diverse areas
International Day of Zero Waste being observed today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 March 2024
Liverpool target Xabi Alonso says staying as Leverkusen coach
Business collaboration way to strengthen UAE-Pakistan relations: Tirmizi
Ambassador, CEO European Asian Studies discuss relations
Moscow slams 'unacceptable Israeli' strikes on Syria
Amorim emerges as new front-runner after Alonso snubs Liverpool
Israeli strikes foe Hezbollah in Syria, Lebanon
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Pakistan wants to further enhance bilateral cooperation with Russian: PM7 seconds ago
-
PFA foils fake milk production attempt, seizes goods, machinery21 minutes ago
-
JICA delegation visits Education Secretariat South Punjab30 minutes ago
-
Two notorious drug peddlers held, over 36kg hashish recovered31 minutes ago
-
Mother,son held with drugs31 minutes ago
-
Pakistan, Djibouti agree to boost ties in diverse areas1 hour ago
-
International Day of Zero Waste being observed today2 hours ago
-
Opening of IFAD country office in Islamabad next month to boost partnership4 hours ago
-
Djibouti govt reiterates resolve to boost Pakistan ties for mutual benefits4 hours ago
-
Waqar Mehdi congratulates Aseefa Bhutto on her election as MNA12 hours ago
-
Mohsin Naqvi pays tributes to martyrs of FC13 hours ago
-
Business collaboration way to strengthen UAE-Pakistan relations: Tirmizi13 hours ago