Livestock dept opens fair price poultry shops in each tehsil of Multan division

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2023 ) :The Livestock Department in collaboration with the Poultry Trade Association introduced fair poultry shops at tehsil level to offer chicken meat on possible cheapest rates as compared to the general market.

According to Deputy Director Livestock Department Dr Jamshaid Akhtar, the fair shops will offer concessions of at least Rs 15 to maximum possible, to consumers against one kilogramme of chicken meat. Director Livestock Department Dr Sabtain took special interest in the introduction of the shops. He stated that the step would surely help reduce the chicken meat prices in general markets as a good number of the citizens would visit fair shops. It will help maintain price stability. Shops in different tehsils of Multan divisions have been inaugurated under the initiative.