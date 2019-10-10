UrduPoint.com
Lok Virsa Closed 'Mandwa Film Club'

Thu 10th October 2019 | 01:50 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2019 ) :National Institute of Folk and Traditional Heritage (Lok Virsa) has closed down famous film screening programme titled "Mandwa Film club".

Lok Virsa Mandwa film club was making efforts to promote Pakistan film industry and its artists by projecting their work here at Lok Virsa. As well as also promoting the soft image and projecting the positivity of our country in the World.

Lok Virsa had started Mandwa Film Club on August 2015 and screened over 100 classic national international films in over three years.

The members of Mandwa film club have expressed displeasure over the closing of programme, saying that it was really amazing programme to enjoy films from the golden era and international films.

Coordinator Mandwa Film Club Aijaz Gul said that film fans was also specially coming from other cities to watch films at Mandwa Film Club.

He said that number of super stars actors also attended film screening at Mandwa film club including Sangeeta, Bahar Begum, Adil Murrad, Wazir Afzal Music Director, Ejaz Durrani, Syed Noor and Mustafa Qureshi.

He said that in start the management has closed the tea served to the participants and later the whole programme was closed down without no reason.

He said that the Mandwa Film Club was not required enough funds, adding that the current management has claimed that screening film was not included in the charter of Lok Virsa.

