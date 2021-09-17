Lok Virsa to organize 'Alghoza' learning classes

In order to promote cultural musical heritage and unique talent of the soil, National Institute of Folk and Traditional Heritage (NIFTH) and Echo Records are going to organize classes of "Alghoza learning" a paired woodwind instrument

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2021 ) :In order to promote cultural musical heritage and unique talent of the soil, National Institute of Folk and Traditional Heritage (NIFTH) and Echo Records are going to organize classes of "Alghoza learning" a paired woodwind instrument.

The NIFTH intended to transfer centuries old heritage and musical talent that holds global acclaim and recognition due to its peculiar nature to the next generation.

Lok Virsa has started registration process for admissions in the course under Level Up initiative.

The last date of registration is 30th September where people from all age cohorts males and females can partake in the musical instrument learning programme.

The finest Alghoza player Akbar Khamiso Khan, son of Late Khamiso Khan would instruct the participants during the classes of Alghoza.

Akbar Khan is one of the greatest Alghoza players in the recorded history of music. He learned this instrument playing from his father Ustad Khamiso Khan.

He performed Alghoza at national and international level. Alghoza is a paired woodwind instrument that is traditionally used by Sindhi, Baloch, Saraiki, and Punjabi folk musicians.

It consists of two joined beak flutes, one for melody, the second for drone. It is also used by Kutchi and Rajasthani people. The musician plays it by using three fingers on each side that brings the traditions sunk under the sand of deserts and time with an ever pleasing meolody.