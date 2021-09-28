UrduPoint.com

Sumaira FH 8 hours ago Tue 28th September 2021 | 08:35 PM

Long-lasting peace in Afghanistan a must for regional stability: Sheikh

Minister for Interior Sheikh Rasheed Ahmad on Tuesday said that long-lasting peace in Afghanistan was a prerequisite for stability in the region and the international world

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2021 ) :

He was talking to the Canadian High Commissioner to Pakistan Ms. Wendy Christine Gilmour, who called on him to discuss matters of mutual interest between the two countries and the regional situation including Afghanistan.

Sheikh Rasheed said that peace in Afghanistan was inevitable for peace in Pakistan and that Pakistan wants peace and stability in Afghanistan.

He said that the government of Pakistan was providing full assistance to those Afghan citizens and foreigners leaving Afghanistan.

He added a facilitation desk was set up in this regard at the ministry to provide support round the clock. He said that Pakistan was fulfilling its responsibilities and providing full assistance on humanitarian grounds.

He however said that Afghanistan was facing a shortage of funds and human resources and the new setup was facing this challenge.

He expressed the hope that the international community while fulfilling their commitments, will ensure the provision of resources for the Afghan government.

He said that Pakistan will continue its support in the evacuation of the international community from Afghanistan.

Canadian High Commissioner thanked Pakistan for timely assistance in the safe evacuation of Afghan citizens at the request of the Canadian High Commission.

He appreciated the efforts of Pakistan in the evacuation of foreigners and Afghan citizens from Afghanistan.

She also hailed the role of Pakistan for its long-term support and accommodating a large number of Afghan refugees.

He said that support has been provided to Afghan citizens on humanitarian grounds in the present situation.

She expressed the desire to evacuate further people from Afghanistan and sought support from Pakistan.

On which the minister assured full cooperation in this regard at the request of the Canadian government.

