Lumpy skin disease badly affects beef business in Peshawar

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2022 ) :In the wake of lumpy skin disease in cattle, the dwellers of Peshawar have almost abandoned purchasing beef that has badly affected the job of thousands associated with this business.

President Tanzeem Al Quresh Beef Association Nazar Gul said on Monday that exaggeration regarding the lumpy disease in animals has affected the slaughtering industry to a ratio of 80 percent. He said around 0.2 million big animals were being slaughtered on a daily basis in Peshawar; however news regarding lumpy skin disease has reduced the number of slaughtering animals to only 40000 that was 80 percent less than earlier.

He said a large number of people directly or indirectly associated with the business of beef have become jobless.

The people working at slaughterhouses, associated with transportation of slaughtered animals and workers at butcher shops were bearing the brunt of the situation. The business of beef in Peshawar has almost come to an end, he added.

He maintained that no human death has so far been reported from lumpy skin disease of the animals however the people of Peshawar were much conscious about the disease and have almost abandoned the purchase of beef. The situation, he said, was leading towards crises for the people associated with the beef business.

Nazar Gull requested the provincial government and Livestock Department to create awareness among people regarding the lumpy skin disease and eradicate misperceptions created against consumption of the beef.