Open Menu

LWMC Completes Special Waste Operation In Key Areas Of City

Muhammad Irfan Published April 15, 2024 | 06:20 PM

LWMC completes special waste operation in key areas of city

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2024) Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) following the Punjab Chief Minister’s vision Suthra Punjab, on Monday completed a special waste clearance operation in key areas including Allama Iqbal Town, Kareem Block, Johar Town and Thokar Niaz Baig.

According to a spokesman of the company, special cleaning teams have been deployed at prominent locations like G1 Market, Khokhar Chowk, Expo Centre, and Emporium Mall while the process of mechanical sweeping was ensured on Main Boulevard Gulberg, Canal Road, Jail Road and Mall Road.

He said that LWMC is tirelessly working towards maintaining the city's pristine beauty in alignment with the vision of the Punjab Government Suthra Punjab. With a dedicated focus on cleanliness, LWMC's teams are actively engaged in clearing all commercial markets in the city before 9 a.

m. as part of the Waste Free Lahore Special Cleaning Activity.

Under the leadership of LWMC Chief Executive Officer, Babar Sahib Din, more than 5000 containers spread across 9 towns were timely cleared during the morning shift.

CEO Babar Sahib Din reiterated the priority of providing a clean environment to citizens, utilizing all available resources for the timely provision of sanitation facilities. Citizens are urged to avoid littering and dispose of garbage in LWMC's installed dustbins. LWMC encourages citizens to report sanitation-related issues through their helpline 1139 or social media channels for prompt redressal of complaints.

Related Topics

Lahore Chief Minister Government Of Punjab Punjab Jail Social Media Company Road Gulberg Market All

Recent Stories

Naqvi suspects India’s involvement in Amir Tamba ..

Naqvi suspects India’s involvement in Amir Tamba’s murder

1 hour ago
 Infinix NOTE 40 Series vs. the Competition: Why It ..

Infinix NOTE 40 Series vs. the Competition: Why It Stands Out

3 hours ago
 Gold price goes up by Rs800 per tola in Pakistan

Gold price goes up by Rs800 per tola in Pakistan

4 hours ago
 Balochistan is the future of Pakistan and Gwadar w ..

Balochistan is the future of Pakistan and Gwadar will be an important milestone ..

5 hours ago
 Fawad demands immediate release of Imran Khan from ..

Fawad demands immediate release of Imran Khan from jail

5 hours ago
 "Unlock Exceptional Value: The New realme Note 50 ..

"Unlock Exceptional Value: The New realme Note 50 with Extended Warranty Now Ava ..

5 hours ago

T20Is rankings: Babar Azam nears to surpass Kohli’s record

6 hours ago
 Finance Minister arrives in US for meetings with I ..

Finance Minister arrives in US for meetings with IMF, WB

6 hours ago
 Electricity prices may go up as NEPRA suggests inc ..

Electricity prices may go up as NEPRA suggests increase in quarterly adjustments

6 hours ago
 Justice Ishtiaq Ibrahim takes oath as PHC CJ

Justice Ishtiaq Ibrahim takes oath as PHC CJ

6 hours ago
 Govt expected to increase petrol price tonight

Govt expected to increase petrol price tonight

7 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 April 2024

9 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan