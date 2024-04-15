LWMC Completes Special Waste Operation In Key Areas Of City
Muhammad Irfan Published April 15, 2024 | 06:20 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2024) Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) following the Punjab Chief Minister’s vision Suthra Punjab, on Monday completed a special waste clearance operation in key areas including Allama Iqbal Town, Kareem Block, Johar Town and Thokar Niaz Baig.
According to a spokesman of the company, special cleaning teams have been deployed at prominent locations like G1 Market, Khokhar Chowk, Expo Centre, and Emporium Mall while the process of mechanical sweeping was ensured on Main Boulevard Gulberg, Canal Road, Jail Road and Mall Road.
He said that LWMC is tirelessly working towards maintaining the city's pristine beauty in alignment with the vision of the Punjab Government Suthra Punjab. With a dedicated focus on cleanliness, LWMC's teams are actively engaged in clearing all commercial markets in the city before 9 a.
m. as part of the Waste Free Lahore Special Cleaning Activity.
Under the leadership of LWMC Chief Executive Officer, Babar Sahib Din, more than 5000 containers spread across 9 towns were timely cleared during the morning shift.
CEO Babar Sahib Din reiterated the priority of providing a clean environment to citizens, utilizing all available resources for the timely provision of sanitation facilities. Citizens are urged to avoid littering and dispose of garbage in LWMC's installed dustbins. LWMC encourages citizens to report sanitation-related issues through their helpline 1139 or social media channels for prompt redressal of complaints.
