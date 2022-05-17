LWMC conducting cleanliness operations in day and night shifts

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2022 ) :The Lahore Waste Management Company has started 'Clean Punjab Campaign 2022' as per the direction of Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz and under the supervision of Local Government Secretary.

According to LWMC sources here on Monday, with the beginning of this campaign, LWMC has started cleanliness operation in day and night shifts.

Timings of mechanical sweeping and washing have also been increased as per the direction of the company Chief Executive Officer Rafia Haider.

From now onwards mechanical sweeping and washing process of main roads would be carried out in morning during fixed timings.

CEO appealed to Lahorites to cooperate with LWMC in making cleanliness campaign a success.