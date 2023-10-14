Open Menu

LWMC Pursuing Aim Of Smog-free Lahore: CEO

Faizan Hashmi Published October 14, 2023 | 07:44 PM

Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Babar Sahib Din has said the company is actively pursuing initiatives to make Lahore a smog-free city

He said he was inspecting various areas and monitoring sanitation arrangements in the city. During an inspection at the Expo Centre and adjoining roads, Babar Sahib Din directed the LWMC operational teams on Saturday to complete the task of thorough cleaning of the Expo Centre and nearby roads in two days.

The CEO said that along with manual scraping, mechanical sweeping is also being carried out to make important roads dust-free. Furthermore, joint operations with the Lahore Development Authority (LDA) teams were being conducted to ensure clearance of open plots.

Babar Sahib Din also conducted a tour of Johar Town, Green Market, Khokhar Chowk, Shadaiwala Chowk, and Abdul Haq Road. Cleaning operations on the routes leading to Shahrah Nazriya Pakistan, Emporium Mall, and Expo Centre were also closely inspected.

Ensuring a clean and pollution-free environment for Lahore's residents remains a top priority, he said and urged the citizens to cooperate in achieving the goal. He encouraged residents to avoid littering and burning waste to protect Lahore from the harmful effects of smog. He advised everyone to dispose of garbage in waste bins and contact LWMC's helpline at 1139 or reach out through social media for any sanitation-related concerns.

