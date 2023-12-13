Open Menu

LWMC Teams Deployed To Combat Smog

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 13, 2023 | 07:22 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2023) In a proactive move to tackle smog, Lahore Waste Management Company’s dedicated cleaning teams have been deployed across the city, actively working to ensure a cleaner environment.

Chief Executive Officer (CEC) Babar Sahib Din took immediate action by conducting emergency visits to various locations in the city here on Wednesday. During his visits to Nishtar Town and Iqbal Town, he meticulously reviewed sanitation arrangements, along with Deputy CEO Fahad Mehmood and Muhammad Aurangzeb.

The CEO urged formulation of a policy penalising citizens, who dispose of construction material outside their homes, emphasising their responsibility for debris disposal costs.

He also inspected cleanliness measures on crucial roads such as Kacha Jail Road, Madar-e-Millat Road, and PIA Road.

He also ordered for accelerating cleaning process for open plots along the PIA Road and personally oversaw the progress on Khayaban-e-Firdousi.

In a bid to combat illegal dumping, the LWMC CEO issued instructions for enforcement actions around Mian Plaza and Global Village.

