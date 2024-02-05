Open Menu

Lyallpur Museum Organizes Kashmir Rally

Umer Jamshaid Published February 05, 2024 | 11:47 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2024) A Kashmir rally was organized under the aegis of Lyallpur Museum Faisalabad here on Monday to express solidarity with Kashmiri people.

Director Information Lyallpur Museum Khursheed Jilani led the rally in which a large number of students from various educational institutions participated. They holding banners and placards marched on various roads and chanted slogans against Indian atrocities in Kashmir valley.

Speaking on the occasion, Khursheed Jilani said that Indian forces oppressed the Kashmiri people by using all kinds of tyranny and cruelty but India could not cease their voice for the right of self-determination.

He said that entire Pakistani nation salutes to the sacrifices of Kashmiri people and it would continue its moral and diplomatic support till freedom of Kashmir.

Field Officer Lyallpur Museum Shehnaz Mehmood said that Kashmiri people are struggling for their legitimate and fundamental right of self-determination. Therefore, the world community should play its dynamic role for stoppage of Indian atrocities in Kashmir valley and get this issue resolved on top priority basis.

