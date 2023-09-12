Madad takes notice of irregularities at Federal Urdu University

Federal Minister for Education and Professional Training, Madad Ali Sindhi, on Tuesday, took serious notice of irregularities and deteriorating conditions at the Federal Urdu University

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2023 ) :Federal Minister for education and Professional Training, Madad Ali Sindhi, on Tuesday, took serious notice of irregularities and deteriorating conditions at the Federal urdu University.

He formed a high-level committee to address academic, administrative, and legal issues. He said the committee was set to present its findings to the vice chancellor and his good office within a week.

The minister said the committee was comprised of senior officials from the ministry and Higher Education Commission adding that Quaid-i-Azam University Vice Chancellor Dr. Niaz Ahmed would lead the committee.