Madad Takes Notice Of Irregularities At Federal Urdu University

Faizan Hashmi Published September 12, 2023 | 09:22 PM

Federal Minister for Education and Professional Training, Madad Ali Sindhi, on Tuesday, took serious notice of irregularities and deteriorating conditions at the Federal Urdu University

He formed a high-level committee to address academic, administrative, and legal issues. He said the committee was set to present its findings to the vice chancellor and his good office within a week.

The minister said the committee was comprised of senior officials from the ministry and Higher Education Commission adding that Quaid-i-Azam University Vice Chancellor Dr. Niaz Ahmed would lead the committee.

