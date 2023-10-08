Open Menu

Mahfil-e-Milad Organised At GCWUS

Published October 08, 2023

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2023) A Mahfil-e-Milad Mustafa (Peace Be Upon Him) was organized at Government College Women University Sialkot (GCWUS).

Vice Chancellor (VC) GCWUS Prof. Dr. Zarin Fatima Rizvi attended the event as the special guest.

The GCWUS Seerat Chair, Department of Arabic and Islamic Studies and Director of Student Affairs had organised it. The event started with the recitation of the Holy Quran. Addressing the participants, Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Zarin Fatima Rizvi said that the life of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) was the best example for seeking guidance in all spheres of life.

She said that the love for the Prophet (PBUH) is the first condition of the faith, the fulfillment of which is not possible without acting on the teaching of the Prophet (Peace Be Upon Him). She advised the students to adopt the character of the Holy Prophet (PBUH).

At the end of the event, she congratulated the chairperson of the Institute of Arabic and Islamic Studies, all students and the management for the successful organisation of the event.

Later, she and Azhra Sabtain of the Alumni Executive Body also awarded certificates to the organisers and students.

