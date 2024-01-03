Mainly cold, dry weather to prevail in KP

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2024) The Regional Meteorological Center Peshawar on Wednesday predicted that mainly cold and dry weather is expected in most districts of the province, while very cold in upper districts and hilly areas.

It said that dense foggy conditions are expected over Charsadda, Nowshera, Mardan, Peshawar, Swabi and D.I. Khan districts as well as over Motorway (M1) / Highways at night and early in the morning. The public are advised to be cautious during travelling.

During the last 24 hours cold and dry weather prevailed over most districts of the province while dense foggy conditions prevailed over plain areas.

Rainfall recorded (in mm) during the last 24 hours at different stations of KPK was nil

The maximum and minimum temperatures recorded in centigrade at different stations of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa were Peshawar 18/04, Chitral 18/-02, Timergara 19/01, Dir 20/-02, Mirkhani 20/00, Kalam 15/-06, Drosh 16/02, Saidu Sharif 19/01, Pattan 23/11, Malam Jabba 12/00, Takht Bhai 16/03, Kakul 18/02, Balakot 20/01, Parachinar 14/00, Bannu 18/06, Cherat 10/06, DI Khan City 19/02.

The lowest temperatures recorded in the province was -06°c in Kalam and -04°C in Tirah valley of Khyber district.

APP/vak