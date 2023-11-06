Open Menu

Mainly Dry, Partly Cloudy Weather To Prevail In KP

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 06, 2023 | 03:20 PM

Mainly dry, partly cloudy weather to prevail in KP

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2023) The Provincial Meteorological Center Peshawar on Monday predicted that mainly dry and partly cloudy weather is expected over most districts of the province, while cold in hilly areas during morning & night.

It said that foggy conditions are expected in Charsadda, Nowshera, Mardan, Peshawar, Swabi and D.I. Khan districts. While, foggy conditions are likely over Motorway (M1)/Highways during morning and night hours.

During the last 24 hours, dry weather occurred over most districts of the province, while cold in hilly areas.

Rain recorded in (mm): NIL

The maximum and minimum temperatures recorded in centigrade at different stations of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa were Peshawar 29/15, Chitral 25/04, Timergara 27/10, Dir 25/04, Mirkhani 25/05, Kalam 20/00, Drosh 20/08, Saidu Sharif 26/07, Pattan 26/13, Malam Jabba 16/06, Takht Bhai 29/12, Kakul 23/08, Balakot 28/08, Parachinar 16/04, Bannu 28/14, Cherat 22/11, DI Khan City 29/19.

The lowest temperature recorded in the province was 0°c in Kalam.

Related Topics

Weather Peshawar Bannu Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Motorway Parachinar Mardan Saidu Charsadda Nowshera Chitral Dir Swabi Timergara Balakot

Recent Stories

Govt to ensure common man's access to basic health ..

Govt to ensure common man's access to basic health facilities: Caretaker PM

21 minutes ago
 WHO signs MoU with Pakistan to support Universal H ..

WHO signs MoU with Pakistan to support Universal Health Coverage Program

56 minutes ago
 A new era for the NRMA Insurance ‘West Test’

A new era for the NRMA Insurance ‘West Test’

3 hours ago
 Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 38 Bangladesh Vs. Sri ..

Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 38 Bangladesh Vs. Sri Lanka, Live Score, History, W ..

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 November 2023

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 November 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 November 2023

7 hours ago
Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 37 India Vs. South Af ..

Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 37 India Vs. South Africa, Live Score, History, Who ..

1 day ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 November 2023

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 November 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 November 2023

1 day ago
 COP28 President-Designate welcomes Transitional Co ..

COP28 President-Designate welcomes Transitional Committee agreement to operation ..

2 days ago
 SC issues written order about NAB law case

SC issues written order about NAB law case

2 days ago
 Air Chief visits PAF Base Mianwali, lauds security ..

Air Chief visits PAF Base Mianwali, lauds security personnel for foiling terrori ..

2 days ago

More Stories From Pakistan