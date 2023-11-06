Mainly dry, partly cloudy weather to prevail in KP

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2023) The Provincial Meteorological Center Peshawar on Monday predicted that mainly dry and partly cloudy weather is expected over most districts of the province, while cold in hilly areas during morning & night.

It said that foggy conditions are expected in Charsadda, Nowshera, Mardan, Peshawar, Swabi and D.I. Khan districts. While, foggy conditions are likely over Motorway (M1)/Highways during morning and night hours.

During the last 24 hours, dry weather occurred over most districts of the province, while cold in hilly areas.

Rain recorded in (mm): NIL

The maximum and minimum temperatures recorded in centigrade at different stations of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa were Peshawar 29/15, Chitral 25/04, Timergara 27/10, Dir 25/04, Mirkhani 25/05, Kalam 20/00, Drosh 20/08, Saidu Sharif 26/07, Pattan 26/13, Malam Jabba 16/06, Takht Bhai 29/12, Kakul 23/08, Balakot 28/08, Parachinar 16/04, Bannu 28/14, Cherat 22/11, DI Khan City 29/19.

The lowest temperature recorded in the province was 0°c in Kalam.