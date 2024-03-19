Major Political Parties Fielded Candidates For NA-44 By-polls
Sumaira FH Published March 19, 2024 | 04:00 PM
DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2024) Major political parties including Jamiat Ulema islam (JUI-F) and Pakistan People's Party (PPP) have fielded their candidates for NA-44, Dera Ismail Khan-I by-election scheduled to be held on April 21.
The national assembly seat was left vacant by Ali Amin Gandapur, who became chief minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.
According to District Election Commission (DEC), as many as 18 candidates belonging to different political parties and independent ones including Faisal Amin Khan, Maulana Zia Ur Rehman, Maulana Ubaid Ur Rehman, Farhan Afzal Dhap,
Muhammad Kafeel Ahmad, Aziz Ullah Alizai and others submitted their nomination papers for the by-elections on NA-44.
This constituency, consisting 57 village and 129 neighborhood councils, has about 772267 population and a total of 391882 registered voters including 208481 males and 183401 females.
The scrutiny of the nomination papers would be done till March 21 while the the last date for filing appeals against the decisions of the ROs about rejecting and accepting the nomination papers would be March 25.
The appeals would be decided by the appellate tribunal by March 28 and on the same date, the revised list of candidates would be issued.
The candidates could withdraw their papers on March 29 and a final list of the candidates along with the allotted election symbols would be issued on March 30.
Recent Stories
Pakistan attaches great value to its fraternal ties with Bahrain: President
Pakistan denounces fresh round of curbs on Kashmiri political parties
Shadab Khan honors mother, wife with PSL 9 medal, award
US urges Taliban to stop terrorist attacks on Pakistan from Afghan Soil
Nawaz Sharif decides to travel to KSA, London
New political party to emerge soon, says Shahhid Khaqan Abbasi
Islamabad United win hearts, expresses solidarity with Palestinians
Vivo Unveils the Future of Portrait Photography with the Premium and Elegant V30 ..
Infinix NOTE 40 series defies norms with the introduction of upto 20W MagCharge ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 March 2024
'Charter of economy is the need of the hour': Asif
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Two held for running fancy gambling in city2 minutes ago
-
Dera police committed to protecting citizens’ lives, property: DPO2 minutes ago
-
Rescue 1122 arranges life support training for police2 minutes ago
-
Iranian Consul General calls on CM Punjab2 minutes ago
-
Six power pilferers booked3 minutes ago
-
Minister visits DG Agri Engineering Office3 minutes ago
-
Bye-election in two NA, two PK constituencies on April 21: ECP13 minutes ago
-
Agriculture Minister reviews development projects13 minutes ago
-
Delegation of Canadian Pakhtun community calls on KP Speaker13 minutes ago
-
PTI leaders' bail extended in corruption cases13 minutes ago
-
Pakistan attaches great value to its fraternal ties with Bahrain: President16 minutes ago
-
Pakistan denounces fresh round of curbs on Kashmiri political parties19 minutes ago