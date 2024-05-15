Makkah’s Soqia Water Society To Distribute 12 Mln Chilled Bottles Among Hajj Pilgrims
Muhammad Irfan Published May 15, 2024 | 05:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2024) The Soqia Water Society in Makkah has launched a water distribution project for this year's Hajj season, with the goal of providing 12 million chilled water bottles to Hajj pilgrims at sacred sites, the entrances of the Grand Mosque, Miqat locations, airports, Jeddah Islamic Port, and transport stations along the pilgrimage route to the Grand Mosque.
Chairman of the board of Directors of the Soqia Water Society in the Makkah Region Ayed bin Abdullah bin Dirham said that the project is one of the society’s distinctive ones, supported by benevolent individuals during the Hajj season and the first 10 days of Dhul-Hijjah.
He observed that this year, the society will contribute 17 large 40-foot refrigerated water dispensers, which will be mobile across the holy sites in collaboration with the Watering and Feeding Committee.
Every water dispenser caters to the requirements of 60,000 pilgrims, undergoing continuous refilling and distribution by trained volunteer teams to pilgrims, in accordance with the teachings of Prophet Muhammad: "The best charity is providing water.
”
The project is being executed under the oversight of the Watering and Feeding Committee and the Kidana Development Company, which is a subsidiary of the Royal Commission for Makkah City and the Holy Sites, Saudi Press Agency reported.
Since the onset of the year, the society has initiated 166 volunteer projects, engaging 1,114 volunteers across 11 teams, accumulating a collective effort of 7,879 volunteer hours, with an economic value of SAR179,113.
In the initial four months of this year, the Saqia Water Society in Makkah has extended water services.
The count of beneficiaries from projects tailored for Umrah performers and visitors to the Holy Mosque and Miqat locations totaled 9,138,243. Additionally, the number of beneficiaries from broader programs encompassing orphan watering, endowments, cemeteries, mosques, and charitable societies amounted to 6,976,602.
